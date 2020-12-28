Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry front will move through the region overnight bringing a few clouds to the region. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected this evening into tonight. Lows will stay above freezing tonight and stay in the mid to upper 30s towards daybreak Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Tuesday is going to be a beautiful day as high pressure builds in behind the front and switches our winds to the northeast between 5-10 mph during the day. A few high level clouds are expected Tuesday, but we should remain mostly sunny. Highs will be above average and reach the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

Skies will begin to turn more cloudy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as high pressure moves off the east coast and a moist flow off the Atlantic Ocean returns to the region. Lows will be down near 40 by early Wednesday. A warm front is expected to move through the area Wednesday bringing isolated to scattered showers to the CSRA. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler and stay in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will be much warmer Thursday as the CSRA enters the warm sector of our next approaching low pressure system. Rain chances will also remain high Thursday with scattered showers likely during the day. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday should be able to reach the low 70s as winds turn out of the southeast. Rain does look possible Thursday night for any New Year’s Eve plans.

A few strong storms could be possible New Year’s Day. A strong cold front will produce a line of storms that is expected to move through the CSRA Friday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe storms between Friday morning and Saturday morning. Timing of the line of storms will not be known until we get closer to Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm again in the mid to low 70s.

Depending on how far east the front gets this weekend will determine if we stay dry or seeing more rain. Saturday currently looks dry, but a few showers could be possible again by Sunday. We will keep you updated through the week.

