Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes.

Then the Kansas City Chiefs watched as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed the tying field-goal try with 9 seconds left to give them a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win.

The Falcons (4-11) lost by six points or fewer for the seventh time this season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

