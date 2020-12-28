CDC updates guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with underlying health conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published updated guidance on if people with underlying medical conditions should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently being operated under emergency use authorizations issued by the FDA. These are mRNA vaccines, which do not contain any kind of live virus.

The CDC says these vaccines can be administered to people with underlying medical conditions as long as they haven’t experienced severe allergic reactions to any of the ingredients found in the vaccine. However, some of these populations have limited safety data available at this time.

The CDC described several populations who may receive the vaccine. They include people with weakened immune systems (such as those with HIV), people with autoimmune conditions, and those who have previously had Guillain-Barre syndrome or Bell’s palsy.

The CDC says there is no information available yet for the safety of the vaccine for people with weakened immune systems. There is potential for reduced immune responses to the vaccine for this group of people. People with HIV were included in clinical trials, though this data is not yet available.

People with autoimmune conditions were eligible for enrollment in clinical trials, though that data on the vaccine’s safety for this group is not yet available.

No cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) have been reported among people involved in mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Historically, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices does not caution those who’ve had this condition from receiving other vaccines.

Some who participated in the clinical trials have experienced Bell’s palsy, but the FDA said this is not above the rate expected in the general population, and they have not concluded that the vaccination was to blame.

People who receive the vaccine are still urged to follow guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent handwashing until experts understand further what kind of protection the COVID-19 vaccines actually provide in real-life conditions.

