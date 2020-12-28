Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

