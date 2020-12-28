Advertisement

Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against...
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Jordan died at a hospital in the Dallas area after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself.

University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12′s newcomer of the year. According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton on Christmas night. About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidentally shot himself in the hip.

Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
‘Incident’ reported at McCormick Correctional Institution
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10)...
Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers’ win
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson tackles Washington Redskins running back...
Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Jets’ Gore hits 16,000 yards, then leaves with chest injury
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons’ Koo misses late FG