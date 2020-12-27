One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms a large fight at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Wrightsboro Road led to a person being shot Saturday evening.

Deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Dennis Murray, who was found with two guns on his person.

Emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital. They say he was alert and talking.

Investigators at the scene say the shooting took place inside the building.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:57 p.m. Saturday.

