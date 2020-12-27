Advertisement

One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody

One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms a large fight at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Wrightsboro Road led to a person being shot Saturday evening.

Deputies say they arrested 35-year-old Dennis Murray, who was found with two guns on his person.

Emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital. They say he was alert and talking.

Investigators at the scene say the shooting took place inside the building.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:57 p.m. Saturday.

