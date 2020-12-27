Advertisement

New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting

From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were arrested and charged with battery.(RCSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies say a shooting at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Wrightsboro Road was an act of self defense.

Investigators say around 9 p.m. Saturday, two groups of people became involved a large verbal and physical dispute. During the fight, they say 35-year-old Dennis Murray shot 30-year-old Jamal Morgan in an act of self-defense.

Morgan was hit in his upper right arm, and was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.(WRDW/WAGT)

Morgan, 30-year-old Chaquita Lane, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with battery. An arrest warrant was also issued for 34-year-old Jasmine Morgan.

In a statement from Stars and Strikes, the company said the disagreement started in the bar area of the facility. They say three off-duty officers were working in the facility at the time and swiftly addressed the situation.

“We regret that this incident occurred inside of our Augusta facility,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. “We have always been committed to the safety and security of our Guests and Team Members.”

The company says they have 15 locations through the southeast, and they say this is the first time an incident of this magnitude has occurred at any of them.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
CSRA goes all out for Christmas decorating
To end a year of uncertainty, lights make Augusta shine bright

Latest News

Emergency personnel responding to accident on Herndon Dairy Rd
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA
For some families this year, there was one less chair at the Christmas dinner table, and fewer...
Families of those lost to COVID reflect on the holidays