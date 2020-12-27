New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies say a shooting at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Wrightsboro Road was an act of self defense.

Investigators say around 9 p.m. Saturday, two groups of people became involved a large verbal and physical dispute. During the fight, they say 35-year-old Dennis Murray shot 30-year-old Jamal Morgan in an act of self-defense.

Morgan was hit in his upper right arm, and was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday. (WRDW/WAGT)

Morgan, 30-year-old Chaquita Lane, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with battery. An arrest warrant was also issued for 34-year-old Jasmine Morgan.

In a statement from Stars and Strikes, the company said the disagreement started in the bar area of the facility. They say three off-duty officers were working in the facility at the time and swiftly addressed the situation.

“We regret that this incident occurred inside of our Augusta facility,” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. “We have always been committed to the safety and security of our Guests and Team Members.”

The company says they have 15 locations through the southeast, and they say this is the first time an incident of this magnitude has occurred at any of them.

