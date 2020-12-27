Advertisement

Grim milestone: 1 in 1,000 Americans dead from COVID-19; US surpasses 19 million cases

By CNN
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States reached a grim milestone on Saturday: 1 in 1,000 Americans has died from COVID-19 since the country’s first reported infection in late January.

The statistic is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Johns Hopkins University. On Saturday, the national death toll from COVID-19 reached 331,909, while the U.S. population is estimated to be around 330,750,000.

The U.S. has also reported more than 19 million cases of the virus as of Sunday, the most in the world.

The first reported case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was in January 2020, and the first death was the following month.

With an average rate of more than 1,000 deaths per day, the U.S. toll reached 100,000 deaths in May and 200,000 in September, per Johns Hopkins data.

Though death rates and infections nationwide slowed during the summer, they have experienced an acceleration since November. It took just 11 weeks for the country to reach 300,000 deaths from the virus, which was announced Dec. 14.

Hospitals and governments are bracing for yet another surge in the new year, following the holidays.

Health officials urge continued vigilance with coronavirus protocols, including quarantining, social distancing and wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot following a large fight inside Stars and Strikes in Augusta Saturday.
One shot following fight at Augusta bowling alley, suspect in custody
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
From Left to Right: Jamal Morgan (30), Jasmine Morgan (34), and Chaquita Lane (30) were...
New details emerge in Stars and Strikes shooting
CSRA goes all out for Christmas decorating
To end a year of uncertainty, lights make Augusta shine bright

Latest News

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Emergency personnel responding to accident on Herndon Dairy Rd