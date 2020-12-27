Advertisement

Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you feel that this morning? The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.

There was a 2.4 magnitude Earthquake 13.6 km (8.4 mi) SSW of Lincolnton, GA. The earthquake could be felt from Lincolnton, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez all the way up to Columbia, South Carolina.

If you felt a rattle from the earthquake be sure to submit a “Felt Report” on the USGS website.

