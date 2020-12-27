Early morning earthquake reported in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you feel that this morning? The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake this morning at 12:17 A.M.

There was a 2.4 magnitude Earthquake 13.6 km (8.4 mi) SSW of Lincolnton, GA. The earthquake could be felt from Lincolnton, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez all the way up to Columbia, South Carolina.

If you felt a rattle from the earthquake be sure to submit a “Felt Report” on the USGS website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.