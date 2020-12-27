Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another frigid start to the day Sunday, the warm up we enjoyed Sunday afternoon will continue as we head into the last week of 2020.

We can expect to close out 2020 on a milder note. After another chilly start with freezing temperatures Monday morning, warmer weather is expected early this week with highs in the mid to low 60s Monday. The first part of the week will be dry as well, with temperatures slightly above normal. Another cold front will bring rain chances beginning late Wednesday New Year’s Eve. Right now, the heaviest and most widespread rain appears to be on its way Thursday and Thursday night, so there is a good chance we will ring in the new year on a soggy note. Clearing and seasonably chilly weather will return for the first weekend of 2021.

