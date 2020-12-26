To end a year of uncertainty, lights make Augusta shine bright

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Of course, we’re all anticipating the end of the pandemic, and these lights around the CSRA are shining the way forward.

“...Who doesn’t love Christmas lights?”

From a bright Santa to dashing reindeer and even the Grinch himself, Augusta sure knows how to light up the streets.

“I know, at least for our family, we’ve spent a lot more time at home. We’re here. We’re not traveling. It’s been very nice to enjoy the warmth of our own Christmas lights, and I assume the same is true for other people,” Lynn Flanagan said.

The Flanagan’s own Christmas Decor of Augusta, a business that decorates other businesses or homes for the holiday season.

“We have seen a huge increase in sales, not only on the commercial side of our business but also the residential,” Flanagan said.

She says sales are up 30 percent.

“This is our seventh year in business and by far, this has been our best year,” Flanagan said.

And people like Chris Vogt go all out, every single year.

“Well, it started kind of small because it’s kind of neat just to see if we could do it,” he said. “Yeah, I want people to come and see it because I think it’s exciting. It’s exciting for me, I mean, I come and sit in the street sometimes just so I can and I watch and listen to it.”

He added 22 new items to his yard this year, and it came with a big price tag.

“Yeah, I probably spent on lights and cords and some more props to the year around 4-grand,” Vogt said.

That’s $4,000 if you catch his drift. But he says all the smiles it brings are worth it.

“I enjoy having everybody come out here and saying it brings joy here and the kids say stuff. And I promise you, if you see me walk outside please, you don’t have to leave. Just enjoy it,” Vogt said.

In a year of darkness, it’s true the CSRA is shining bright. And we have a great community to back it up.

To find the best Christmas lights near you, try the online Google Map of the best lights, made by an anonymous friendly local.

