Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The official low temperature in Augusta Saturday was 20 degrees with an afternoon high of 48. Some counties even dropped into the upper teens (17-19°). This worked out to be about 11 degrees below average for this date.

Temperatures dropped down into the mid to low 20s this morning with some areas in the upper teens. (WRDW)

A cold, dry air mass will remain in place over Georgia-Carolina through Sunday morning, then we can expect a gradual warm up to close out 2020 on a milder note.

Sunday morning lows will be about where they were Saturday morning with sunrise temperatures in the lower 20s in most locations with pockets of high teens in a few spots. Sunny skies will stick around Sunday through Tuesday, and highs will be a little warmer as high pressure sits over the region and eventually moves to our east by Monday. Highs on Sunday will be near average in the middle to upper 50s with winds shifting to the southwest.

Warmer weather expected by early next week with highs in the mid to low 60s by Monday afternoon. We are expected to stay dry for the first part of next with temperatures slightly above normal. Our next front is expected to bring the chance for rain by Wednesday into Thursday next week.

