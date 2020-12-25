You can donate your old Christmas trees to make fish habitats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the J. Strom Thurmond Project will accept real Christmas trees for recycling to use for fish habitats through January 17, 2021.

Artificial trees will not be accepted. All decorations, tinsel, lights, garland, bulbs, etc. must be removed from the trees before dropping them off.

The trees may be dropped off at Below Dam SC Park, located in Clarks Hill, SC or ramps listed below:

GEORGIA

Amity Day Use Area

Chamberlain Ferry Ramp

Keg Creek Boat Ramp

Leathersville Boat Ramp

Morrahs Boat Ramp

Murry Creek Ramp

SOUTH CAROLINA

Calhoun Falls Ramp

Dorn Boat Ramp

LeRoys Ferry Boat Ramp

Parksville Day Use Area

Recycled trees will be staged at select ramps around the lake to be used by the public to create fisheries habitat at a location of their choosing.

Christmas trees when placed with concrete blocks at depths of 20 - 15 feet out of main navigable channels create shelter and food for bait fish which in return attracts crappie, bass, and sunfish species.

