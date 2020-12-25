Advertisement

Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person

SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301
SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301(wcax)
By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a collision with an Orangeburg County firetruck last night on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. last night just south of South Carolina Highway 4. A 2008 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 when the driver lost control and crossed the median, hitting an Orangeburg County firetruck.

The driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup truck was wearing a helmet, but died. The driver of the firetruck was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
SCHP is investigating a moped crash
Second crash in Orangeburg County kills one
7-year-old give officers Chick-Fil-A
7-year-old gives Chick-Fil-A meals to first responders in appreciation
Fire in North Augusta in the 600 Block of Hutchinson Dr.
North Augusta home catches fire hours before Christmas