Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a collision with an Orangeburg County firetruck last night on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. last night just south of South Carolina Highway 4. A 2008 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 when the driver lost control and crossed the median, hitting an Orangeburg County firetruck.

The driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup truck was wearing a helmet, but died. The driver of the firetruck was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.