Travel nurses could be key in restoring rental industry in pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a year like this, we’ve seen a lot of businesses struggle too. But it’s not just your traditional ones like stores and restaurants.

The short-term rental industry is struggling, but there might be a saving grace.

It hasn’t been a great year for the hospitality industry overall. With no patrons allowed at the Masters, and now with holiday travel down, it hasn’t been easy.

But the same people in hospitals saving lives are also saving the Airbnb industry.

“Right now, I am managing 5 different Airbnb rentals, and they’re all full except for this one.”

Airbnb super host Amanda Kingree says she was surprised by the lack of short-term rentals in Augusta.

It’s something travel nurses need when they come to our area, and right now, they’re some of her only customers.

“So, I’ve had a number of guests that are going to go work at university hospital or au that come out here and seek out my specific units,” Kingree said.

And AU says they’re probably going to be checking in for a while.

“I would continue to see them apart of our staffing plan for the foreseeable future,” Business operations director Noah Rees of AU said.

When travel nurses take a load off here, they’re also supporting other businesses. These rentals feature local coffee, candles, and décor. And it staffs a local company to rigorously sanitize everything.

“It’s been great to say that we’ve been able to make ends meet through this craziness. But it’s been a blessing,” Katie Kelligan, owner of Katie May’s Cleaning Service, said.

Au says they’re still looking for travel nurses, which means there’s a possibility for even more business for rentals like these.

