Second crash in Orangeburg County kills one

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a moped crash that happened yesterday evening on Warley Road in Orangeburg County.

At 4:00 p.m. the driver of a moped was traveling on Warley Road when they lost control of the moped and fell off. As a result, they were killed. The driver was the only person on the moped and was not wearing a helmet.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

