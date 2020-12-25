S.C. couple celebrates 70th anniversary on Christmas Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - This Christmas will be extra special for a Summerville family celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Stan and Gloria Clewett, who live at the Village at Summerville, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They celebrated their platinum anniversary earlier this week.

They tied the knot on Christmas Day, 1950.

Their daughter brought balloons, flowers and cake to celebrate.

The Clewetts have four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

