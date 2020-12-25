North Augusta home catches fire hours before Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire late Christmas Eve at 645 Hutchinson Drive in North Augusta.

After the fire was reported at 10:02 p.m., dispatchers said flames and smoke were visible when crews from the North Augusta Fire Department arrived.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has not determined the cause of the fire but it’s a total loss. Officials said no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.