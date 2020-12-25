Advertisement

‘I wouldn’t change anything’ Woman finds purpose living with spinal cord defect

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the story of a local woman born with a rare birth defect in which a baby’s spinal cord doesn’t develop properly.

Her parents were told she would never walk or even talk. Today, she’s 37 years old and she’s beaten all the odds.

Getting around looks a little different for Jekwella Thompson.

“I walk with forearm crutches. And I also use a walker at times.”

She was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth.

“I went through a series of surgeries. I had to get a shunt surgery done, where the fluids from my brain to my heart could flow correctly,” Thompson said.

But she danced her way past anyone’s expectations.

“I did ballet. I did jazz. I did tap.”

And even sang herself down the aisle.

“I didn’t know her story at first. But I just always knew her to be determined. And that’s what attracted me even more to her,” Wesley Thompson said.

Her husband Wesley says it’s Jekwella’s heart that stole his.

“Even with no kids, she’s everybody’s mother, aunt. She’s at every basketball game, soccer game, football game,” he said.

But the 37-year-old says it hasn’t always been easy.

“You’ll see people in stores and things like that and they’ll say, ‘Oh, you get around good with those.’ yeah... I kind of just -- over time,” Thompson said.

But for her, she always made it possible.

“If it’s something that an opportunity presents itself, I’m going for it,” she said.

Today, Jekwella does theater, sings in her church choir, and mentors other women.

“Growing up, I would think, ‘God why me?’ but then as I got older, I was like, ‘Why not me?’” she said.

She’s helping other women find their purpose, just as spina bifida helped her find hers.

“I really think that God put me here to inspire people,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

