Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 5:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in reference to a burglary in progress.

Deputies say the homeowner was inside and shot at the suspect that was entering his house. The suspect then fled the scene.

Deputies later responded to the 2300 Block of Milledgeville Rd after receiving a call for a person with a gunshot wound. The suspect was heard admitting he had been shot while breaking into a house.

The subject is a 15-year-old juvenile who will be arrested on a Burglary 1st Degree charge but was first transported to AUMC for treatment for his injuries.

He is in stable condition with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No further information is available at this time.

