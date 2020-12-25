Advertisement

DECAL helps feed children across Ga. during winter break

Here in South Georgia, several schools have extended their holiday breaks, leaving some kids...
Here in South Georgia, several schools have extended their holiday breaks, leaving some kids without access to nutritious meals.(Kim Rafferty)
By Jamie Worsley
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Here in South Georgia, several schools have extended their holiday breaks, leaving some kids without access to nutritious meals.

But the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) says no child should go hungry.

That’s why DECAL works with the USDA and other local organizations to feed children during school vacations.

There are several feeding locations in the Augusta area.

Below is a full list of DECAL distribution sites across the state

Copyright 2020 WALB All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Coroner investigating suspicious death of Barnwell Co. man
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301
Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person

Latest News

CSRA goes all out for Christmas decorating
To end a year of uncertainty, lights make Augusta shine bright
CSRA goes all out for Christmas decorating
CSRA goes all out for Christmas decorating
Organizations gather together for Golden Harvest Masters Table
Golden Harvest Masters Table gives meals, clothes and hope for those in need
Organizations gather together for Golden Harvest Masters Table
Organizations gather together for Golden Harvest Masters Table
4 YR old and mom write book about pandemic
4 YR old and mom write book about pandemic