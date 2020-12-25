Advertisement

Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken

By William Rioux
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken fire crews are putting out a mobile home fire on Bennie Road in Aiken this morning.

According to law enforcement, the call came in at around 5:05 a.m. that a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

The public information officer on scene said the mobile home was being renovated and there was one man living there at the time of the fire, but was able to get out safely through a back door. They believe the fire was caused by a space heater that was being powered by a neighboring home.

We will update this as we get more information.

