Coroner investigating suspicious death of Barnwell Co. man

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BARNWELL CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Williston Police Department are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in Williston, South Carolina.

Officers say William Glen Womack of Elko Street was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m. Christmas Day.

Details remain extremely limited but they say an unknown subject shot Womack as he answered his door around 11:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed.

We will provide updates as this develops.

