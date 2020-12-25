Coroner investigating suspicious death of Barnwell Co. man

BARNWELL CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Williston Police Department are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in Williston, South Carolina.

Officers say William Glen Womack of Elko Street was pronounced dead at 11:44 a.m. Christmas Day.

Details remain extremely limited but they say an unknown subject shot Womack as he answered his door around 11:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed.

We will provide updates as this develops.

