Charlotte native and rapper DaBaby gives gifts to more than 200 kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte native and four-time Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby gifted more than 200 children with toys and household items at his second annual ‘Billion Dollar Baby Christmas’ in Charlotte.

DaBaby is one of the biggest music acts in the world with chart-topping singles and albums, but he continuously comes back to Charlotte to give back to the community and encourage positive change.

In 2020 alone, he has been to Charlotte to provide meals for Thanksgiving, hold a voting drive and host a community discussion on racism and criminal justice.

“2020 has been hard on all of us. Anything that I can do to make the load lighter on my city - I’m going to step up and do it,” DaBaby shared.

On Christmas Eve, acting as “Santa Baby”, DaBaby and MaKid along with Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, Interscope Records, The MAC Agency and Foundation for Social Impact are coming together with local volunteers for the second annual Billion Dollar Baby Christmas.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., DaBaby, MaKid and BDB staff arrived at Eastway Drive Church of God to give away toys and household necessities for “A Billion Dollar Baby Christmas Experience” to families in need, while encouraging social distancing and remaining COVID compliant.

It’s Christmas at the Kirk Pole 🎄🎅🏾 @DaBabyDaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Christmas Experience is happening now until 5. There’s hot chocolate, toys and more here at 1131 Eastway Dr. pic.twitter.com/9IS7GbECFt — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) December 24, 2020

On Thanksgiving, DaBaby turned a parking lot into an outdoor restaurant to help feed the homeless community and all those in need as part of his ‘We All Eat’ initiative. The event fed more than 300 people in Uptown Charlotte.

“This Christmas is unlike any other. To know how many families have experienced countless forms of loss, whether a job or family member due to COVID-19, is the reason we are on a mission to give back as big as we can,” said Serenity Virgil (MaKid) , President of Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.

In 2019, the first ‘Billion Dollar Baby Christmas’ took place as DaBaby stepped in to give Christmas gifts to 200 children in Charlotte.

