Advertisement

University Hospital Summerville stops emergency services, moves to prompt care

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Effective 7 p.m. on Dec 30., the University Hospital Summerville, located at 2260 Wrightsboro Road, will not continue emergency services.

Instead of Emergency Services, University will begin operating a Prompt Care in that space on the University Hospital Summerville campus starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

Prompt Care is a walk-in facility with no appointment necessary. Patients may see a board-certified physician, a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner for conditions such as minor cuts, sprains, infections, sore throats, broken bones, intestinal complaints, insect bites, and other ailments.

University Hospital will continue emergency services at the Main Campus, located at 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Gold Cross EMS now has doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Gold Cross EMS receives shipment of Moderna vaccine
Orangeburg County is one step closer to getting a new hospital
Raccoon file photo
Rabid raccoon walks into South Carolina hospital; 1 person exposed
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia has worst day for COVID-19, but there’s hope: 2 local hospitals get 2nd vaccine