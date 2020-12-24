University Hospital Summerville stops emergency services, moves to prompt care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Effective 7 p.m. on Dec 30., the University Hospital Summerville, located at 2260 Wrightsboro Road, will not continue emergency services.

Instead of Emergency Services, University will begin operating a Prompt Care in that space on the University Hospital Summerville campus starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

Prompt Care is a walk-in facility with no appointment necessary. Patients may see a board-certified physician, a physician assistant or a nurse practitioner for conditions such as minor cuts, sprains, infections, sore throats, broken bones, intestinal complaints, insect bites, and other ailments.

University Hospital will continue emergency services at the Main Campus, located at 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA.

