See the best Augusta lights with local created Google Map

Christmas lights
Christmas lights(WTVG)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A friendly Google user has created a map that takes you on a journey to see “the best Christmas lights in Augusta’s river region.”

While we don’t know who created this map, it is available for the public to view and drive around to see the lights this holiday season!

Also, check out this super colorful display from a house on South Old Belair Rd!

FIND SANTA: NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

