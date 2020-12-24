See the best Augusta lights with local created Google Map

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A friendly Google user has created a map that takes you on a journey to see “the best Christmas lights in Augusta’s river region.”

While we don’t know who created this map, it is available for the public to view and drive around to see the lights this holiday season!

Also, check out this super colorful display from a house on South Old Belair Rd!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.