Advertisement

NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking Santa Claus’ trip around the globe to deliver Christmas gifts to children.

The Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has games, music and other holiday fun.

Trackers can also call NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer at 877-HI-NORAD.

The tradition started 65 years ago in 1955 when the U.S. Continental Air Defense Command operations center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.

A newspaper ad had listed the wrong number for the North Pole.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicate
Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases