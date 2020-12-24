Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in carjacking, armed robbery

This man pictured above may have information about a car jacking and armed robbery that...
This man pictured above may have information about a car jacking and armed robbery that happened yesterday.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man who may have information about a carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 23.

If you a have any information on the identity of the subject, please contact Inv. Terry Bale or and on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1454 or (706) 821-1080.

