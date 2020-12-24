Advertisement

Gold Cross EMS receives shipment of Moderna vaccine

Gold Cross EMS now has doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Gold Cross EMS now has doses of the Moderna vaccine.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross EMS announced Wednesday that they received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Gold Cross EMS Vice President Steven Vincent says they will start administering staff vaccinations tomorrow, Dec. 24, and will eventually end up as a mass vaccinator.

As for our local hospitals, the Moderna vaccine arrived at Augusta University Health and Doctors Hospital earlier today.

University Hospital is expecting its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week. This comes after the hospital on Tuesday got its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, which was larger than the first.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

University Hospital Summerville stops emergency services, moves to prompt care
Orangeburg County is one step closer to getting a new hospital
Raccoon file photo
Rabid raccoon walks into South Carolina hospital; 1 person exposed
Coronavirus in Georgia.
Georgia has worst day for COVID-19, but there’s hope: 2 local hospitals get 2nd vaccine