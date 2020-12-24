Gold Cross EMS receives shipment of Moderna vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross EMS announced Wednesday that they received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Gold Cross EMS Vice President Steven Vincent says they will start administering staff vaccinations tomorrow, Dec. 24, and will eventually end up as a mass vaccinator.

As for our local hospitals, the Moderna vaccine arrived at Augusta University Health and Doctors Hospital earlier today.

University Hospital is expecting its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week. This comes after the hospital on Tuesday got its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, which was larger than the first.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.