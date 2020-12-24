Advertisement

Georgia Cotton Farmers donate socks to homeless shelters

Thousands of pairs of socks were donated.
By Dave Miller
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - On behalf of Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families, the Georgia Cotton Commission recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters across the state.

Farmers delivered socks to Albany Rescue Mission, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta, the Homeless Resource Network in Columbus, The Sparrow’s Nest in Athens, Good News Shelter in Gainesville, the William S. Davies Shelters in Rome, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon, the Atlanta Mission, Garden City Rescue Mission in Augusta, The Well in Brunswick, Mercy Ministries in Lyons and the Homeless Authority in Savannah.

Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said, “As a cotton producer, it gives me great pleasure and pride to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful way. Now, more than ever, we need to help others, as we have all been faced with a tough year. The donation of cotton socks to these shelters across the state supports people who truly need a little extra at this time of year.”

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry, Georgia. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia.

For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission please call (478) 988-4235 or CLICK HERE.

