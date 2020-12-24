Advertisement

GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve

Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, December 24, 2020, around 8:15 a.m., deputies at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center found an inmate in a cell, unresponsive.

According to deputies, medical personnel began C.P.R in an attempt to revive the inmate which were unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced deceased at 10 a.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. The inmate was later identified as Travis Smith, 31, of the 3400 Blk. of Toms Drive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been requested to conduct an investigation into the death and RCSO’s Internal Affairs Division will conduct a concurrent internal investigation. GBI will also conduct an autopsy.

We will provide more on this as it develops.

