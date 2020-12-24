Ga., SC highway patrols expecting busy roads for holiday travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans are expected to either drive or fly to their holiday destinations, despite the CDC warning everyone to stay home due to the rise in coronavirus infections across the U.S.

Thursday is Christmas Eve and a lot of people are going to be heading home for the holidays if they haven’t already.

Across Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, thousands of people are expected to drive to visit their loved ones for Christmas.

The Georgia State Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol say if you are going to be hitting the road, you need to be careful and have offered a few tips for staying safe. They say to plan your route ahead of time, be aware of any areas that may have construction or congestion, and avoid backroads you may not be familiar with.

Both states have suspended lane closures for the duration of the holidays. That started Wednesday night and continues until Sunday evening.

“For the interstates, there could be more congestion, and for some of the backroads, individuals have to worry about navigating some of the curves,” said Sergeant Chad Gray, Georgia State Patrol. “Troopers will be out, and our motor carrier partners, doing high feasibility patrols on some of these high crash corridors. Both on the interstate and state routes and secondary roads.”

If you experience trouble on the roads, Georgia 511 can be accessed from anywhere in the state by simply dialing 5-1-1 for assistance 24/7. Click here for more GDOT travel information.

In South Carolina, SCDOT SHEP assists motorists whose vehicles are experiencing mechanical problems and provides support and assistance to emergency response teams during incidents. For SHEP assistance, call *HP (*47). Click here for more SC DOT travel information.

