Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - John Scott Sharkey was reported missing back in November after his family made a call to the sheriff’s office concerned over his wellbeing.

When Columbia County deputies attempted to make a welfare check, Sharkey fled in his car. He was found safe the following week.

According to deputies, on Dec. 24 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Sharkey was found dead in a single-occupant cell with a bed sheet around his neck. Staff members cut the bed sheet and attempted medical aid with the assistance of an on-duty nurse.

Time logs indicated that Sharkey was checked by staff when security rounds were made at 4:47 a.m. and he was fine at the time.

Deputies say Sharkey had been at CCDC 21days. No foul play suspected at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for today. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Internal Force Investigation team will handle the investigation.

