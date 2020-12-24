Advertisement

Faith remains as churches take holiday traditions virtually

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “It’s been an unbelievably unpredictable and crazy year...”

It’s a Christmas season unlike any other. Some churches have continued in-person services, while others are still preaching online.

“And typically, we would do an hour service-- people would come in. So, we just had to make those adjustments,” Pastor Charles Goodman of Tabernacle Baptist Church said.

For the first time ever, Pastor Goodman held their Candlelit Christmas ceremony virtually.

“At times like this, we had to do a virtual candlelight communion, which is a tradition at our church,” Goodman said. “We don’t see what we’re doing as a disconnect from our call of gathering, we’re just gathering differently.”

Christmas time brings a variety of different services, and each church did things differently this time around.

“... With COVID-19, we knew that there would just be really no way that we could effectively do that, so we thought well let’s take it to the park so that’s exactly what we did,” Pastor Lane Lowery said.

Pastor Lowery of Warren Baptist Church says the normal Christmas services have around 4000 people attend.

And both pastors say closing the doors was hard, but membership has grown, and offerings haven’t slowed.

“We have incredibly generous people and God is amazingly faithful, we were doing just fine. Praise the Lord,” Lowery said.

“We’ve given over $150,000 this year into our community initiatives...,” Goodman said.

Despite a dark season, the joy of the holidays hasn’t gone away.

“That’s the power of the church,” Goodman said. “I think it always has to be bendable, you know, always making audibles, and always pivoting. You know, that’s the power of the church, because the church is not a building – it’s people.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
These food giveaways are planned today in the CSRA
From left: Wendy and Mailia Huff
Follow-up: Local mom, daughter thank deputies with handmade bracelets
The city of Augusta information technology department collected these coats to be donated to...
Augusta city staff sets record with coat drive for kids
The Community Foundation grants will help organizations like this one.
Community Foundation gives $585,000 to 48 local nonprofits