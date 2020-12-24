Faith remains as churches take holiday traditions virtually

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “It’s been an unbelievably unpredictable and crazy year...”

It’s a Christmas season unlike any other. Some churches have continued in-person services, while others are still preaching online.

“And typically, we would do an hour service-- people would come in. So, we just had to make those adjustments,” Pastor Charles Goodman of Tabernacle Baptist Church said.

For the first time ever, Pastor Goodman held their Candlelit Christmas ceremony virtually.

“At times like this, we had to do a virtual candlelight communion, which is a tradition at our church,” Goodman said. “We don’t see what we’re doing as a disconnect from our call of gathering, we’re just gathering differently.”

Christmas time brings a variety of different services, and each church did things differently this time around.

“... With COVID-19, we knew that there would just be really no way that we could effectively do that, so we thought well let’s take it to the park so that’s exactly what we did,” Pastor Lane Lowery said.

Pastor Lowery of Warren Baptist Church says the normal Christmas services have around 4000 people attend.

And both pastors say closing the doors was hard, but membership has grown, and offerings haven’t slowed.

“We have incredibly generous people and God is amazingly faithful, we were doing just fine. Praise the Lord,” Lowery said.

“We’ve given over $150,000 this year into our community initiatives...,” Goodman said.

Despite a dark season, the joy of the holidays hasn’t gone away.

“That’s the power of the church,” Goodman said. “I think it always has to be bendable, you know, always making audibles, and always pivoting. You know, that’s the power of the church, because the church is not a building – it’s people.”

