EXPLAINER: Which COVID-19 test is best? It depends.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It may be too late for people to get a molecular COVID-19 test before seeing family and friends this Christmas.

But while there are other options -- such as rapid tests -- faster answers come at a risk of receiving less accurate results.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, or molecular tests, are more sensitive than rapid, antigen tests, according to the FDA. However, their turnaround time is often longer than antigen tests and can take labs several hours or days to give patients results.

Antigen tests have a turnaround time of less than an hour but are more likely to miss a positive case.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said the rapid tests are better used for screening people in potentially at-risk settings like schools or long-term care facilities. But Kelly adds these tests can be a useful tool if people understand the risks.

“Don’t rely on that rapid test,” Kelly said. “If you have symptoms don’t visit Grandma on Christmas Eve.”

Kelly said some studies have shown rapid tests to produce false negatives about 20% of the time. That means one in five people who take a rapid test and are positive for COVID-19 will receive a negative result, despite being potentially contagious.

“If you are worried about your cough, get a rapid test, but if it’s negative get another test to confirm,” she explained.

The two tests rely on detecting the potential of the virus in your body in different ways, Kelly said.

“The rapid test looks for antigen, a virus protein. This could be present in too small an amount to turn the test positive, yet the person could be contagious,” she explained. “The PCR test multiplies the virus genetic material in a chain reaction in a machine (”polymerase chain reaction”) to increase the virus to detectable levels. That’s why the PCR test is more sensitive and will pick up infection earlier than the antigen test.”

However, health leaders don’t want to say rapid tests are bad because they can be less accurate. Kelly said they have their place in the box of tools used to fight the virus.

“If you don’t have symptoms and you are doing this as routine screening, that’s good…but still play it safe,” she said. “If your rapid test is positive, or if you have symptoms and your rapid test is negative, don’t trust it 100%...go get the PCR.”

To find a testing location near you, go to DHEC’s website .

