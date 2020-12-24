Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Heavy rain and windy conditions expected for Christmas Eve. Cold and breezy Christmas Day.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting rain for today as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Highest rain chances will be between 10 am and 7 pm. Storms will start in the western CSRA first and exit out of the eastern CSRA last. Winds will be getting breezy as the front moves through the region. Winds are expected to be sustained between 12-18 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph. A few stronger gusts can not be ruled out in storms moving through the eastern CSRA in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk (5%) for severe storms today for the threat of damaging wind gusts. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM tomorrow for portions of the central and western CSRA. Highs today are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with some eastern CSRA counties reaching the low 70s. Rain totals look to be between 0.75 - 1.50″ area wide with isolated areas seeing 1.50″+.

Behind the front we are expecting cold temperatures with lows Christmas morning down in the upper 20s and wind chills in the mid 20 to low 20s. Sunny skies expected Friday as the front moves east of the region. Highs will be well below normal and remain in the mid to low 40s Friday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 12-18 mph during the day, which will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the mid to low 20s. Highs will remain below average Saturday and only top out near 50 in the afternoon. Sunny skies expected during the day Saturday.

Sunday morning lows will be cold again and reach the mid to upper 20s. Sunny skies are expected to stick around Sunday and highs will be a little warmer. Highs on Sunday should be more seasonal and get to the upper 50s.

