Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is expected to continue in the CSRA until around 8-10 pm tonight. Temperatures will be dropping quickly this evening behind the rain. If you’re going to Christmas Eve services tonight, bundle up! Wind chills in the 20s and teens by Christmas morning. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect until Friday at 7 PM. West winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph and gusts will be up to 30 mph tonight and during the day Friday.

Behind the front we are expecting cold temperatures with lows Christmas morning down in the upper 20s and wind chills between 17-24°. Sunny skies expected Friday as the front moves east of the region. Highs will be well below normal and remain in the low 40s and upper 30s Friday afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 12-18 mph during the day, which will keep wind chills below freezing all day long.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the mid to low 20s. Highs will remain below average Saturday and only top out near 50 in the afternoon. Sunny skies expected during the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be cold again and reach the mid to upper 20s. Sunny skies are expected to stick around Sunday and highs will be a little warmer. Highs on Sunday should be more seasonal and get to the upper 50s.

Warmer weather expected by early next week with highs in the mid to low 60s by Monday afternoon. We are expected to stay dry for the first part of next with temperatures slightly above normal. Our next front is expected to bring the chance for rain by Wednesday into Thursday next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.