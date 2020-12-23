USPS: Voters should mail ballots 7 days before Jan. 5 run-off

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Postal Service has issued a recommendation for Georgia voters choosing to cast their ballot by mail for the Jan. 5 run-off election.

USPS says voters should mail their completed ballot at least one week prior to Georgia’s deadline.

Georgia voters are also reminded to check collection times posted on collection boxes and at Post Office retail facilities and to be mindful of when mail is delivered and picked up at residential mailboxes.

Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day.

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, the Postal Service will deliver ballots in the same manner as the final weeks leading up to the November general election.

These efforts will include but are not limited to extra deliveries and collections, special pickups, prioritized sort plans on mail processing machines, and Sunday collections on Jan. 3.

