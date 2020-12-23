Advertisement

USPS: Voters should mail ballots 7 days before Jan. 5 run-off

The U.S. Postal Service has issued a recommendation for Georgia voters choosing to cast their...
The U.S. Postal Service has issued a recommendation for Georgia voters choosing to cast their ballot by mail for the Jan. 5 run-off election(WHSV)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Postal Service has issued a recommendation for Georgia voters choosing to cast their ballot by mail for the Jan. 5 run-off election.

USPS says voters should mail their completed ballot at least one week prior to Georgia’s deadline.

Georgia voters are also reminded to check collection times posted on collection boxes and at Post Office retail facilities and to be mindful of when mail is delivered and picked up at residential mailboxes.

Ballots deposited after the collection time won’t be picked up, or postmarked, until the following business day.

Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, the Postal Service will deliver ballots in the same manner as the final weeks leading up to the November general election.

These efforts will include but are not limited to extra deliveries and collections, special pickups, prioritized sort plans on mail processing machines, and Sunday collections on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
SCHP is investigating a moped crash
Second crash in Orangeburg County kills one
SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301
Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person
7-year-old give officers Chick-Fil-A
7-year-old gives Chick-Fil-A meals to first responders in appreciation
Fire in North Augusta in the 600 Block of Hutchinson Dr.
North Augusta home catches fire hours before Christmas