Nurses urge public to get COVID-19 vaccine when available

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I felt completely normal other than soreness.”

“I didn’t have any other symptoms but the soreness in my arms.”

Two nurses have the same message: the vaccination must soon be the priority for our local community.

“COVID is scary, causing autoimmune disease and long-term side effects. So, it’s not just killing people, it’s causing long term organ damage and that’s scarier to me than this vaccine and taking it,” Cindy Juhasz said.

Juhasz is an ER nurse at Augusta University Health, and she’s watched some of the worst cases unfold.

And it’s a similar story for PRN nurse Shenitra Cochrane.

“Patients literally dying on the vent and their family can’t come...,” she said.

The nursing student is working in the COVID ICU now because hospitalizations have spiked since Thanksgiving.

“I try not to take it home with me, but sometimes you can’t help but to think about your patients and if they’re going to be there the next day or the next week when you come,” Cochrane said.

Just yesterday, Georgia officials said the vaccine won’t end the pandemic. It’s all down to the people getting vaccinations. And these two nurses call the need to get that idea across an urgent one.

“We generally know the biology of the body and what kind of happens with vaccines and they all kind of act similarly,” Cochrane said.

She echoes what local experts have reminded us for weeks.

The vaccine’s base is not something brand new. It’s made of messenger RNA, and it’s been used in treatments for decades.

With the Peach and Palmetto State shattering its own COVID-19 case records, and the upcoming holidays expected to cause another rise, frontline workers who spend more time at the hospital than home urge the public to get vaccinated once it’s widely available.

“It was like any other shot that I’ve gotten,” Juhasz said.

“Not only to protect yourself but to protect other people who are around you,” Cochrane said.

