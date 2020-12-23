Advertisement

Long-awaited autopsy results lead to care home owners arrests

By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two personal care home owners now charged with murder after two deaths at one of their Augusta facilities.

Celesta and Sammie Lisenbee are both charged with two counts of murder. They’re the owners of the three First Love Personal Care homes in Augusta.

The charges come more than two months after two women died inside the home. The delay was waiting on an autopsy to determine a cause of death, which came yesterday ruled as homicides in both cases.

And within hours, the Lisenbee’s were arrested and charged with murder.

“We are really putting our trust in these care homes. And for this to happen, it’s really just opened my eyes,” Melissa LeEllen, daughter of a care home resident, said.

LeEllen’s mom was inside the Wrightsboro Road location when the District Attorney’s Office tells us temperatures topped 130 degrees on October 18. Her mom made it out alive, but two others did not.

The GBI says two women inside died of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The DA’s office believes the “prolonged exposure” was around 36 to 48 hours. The office also says at some point an employee alerted the owners of the dangerously high temperatures inside.

“There is no excuse to have geriatric patients who are sick, who cannot provide for themselves, they’re dependent on that staff for all activities of daily living,” Attorney Mike Prieto said.

Prieto is representing the family of one of the victims in a civil suit. We asked him how often he sees care homeowners face murder charges.

“I’ve seen it only a few other times throughout my career,” he said.

And he says it all comes down to resources.

“The problem is that law enforcement that does not revive a lot of training to determine that something that could be civil in nature also constitutes a violation of the elder justice act,” he said.

And to see criminal charges come to light: “One thing would be justice, and just the fact that these owners are not able to hurt anyone else,” LeEllen said.

The DA’s office tells us they’re able to pursue criminal charges more often than other offices across the state because of the C.A.V.E Task Force. They say they are currently prosecuting another care homeowner for murder in a separate case, and have other owners in our area pending indictments.

