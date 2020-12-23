Advertisement

Local election officials to discuss challenges to voter registration

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet at 1 p.m. today to discuss challenges submitted by an elector to the qualifications of 3,753 registered voters.   

The challenges are based on the elector’s belief that these individuals do not meet the residency requirements to vote in the runoff election. 

This will be the only item on the agenda.

The meeting will be live streamed for the public to watch at https://youtu.be/B9n3o6aOtqE.

