Local election officials to discuss challenges to voter registration

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet at 1 p.m. today to discuss challenges submitted by an elector to the qualifications of 3,753 registered voters.

The challenges are based on the elector’s belief that these individuals do not meet the residency requirements to vote in the runoff election.

This will be the only item on the agenda.

The meeting will be live streamed for the public to watch at https://youtu.be/B9n3o6aOtqE.

