Kroger Stores surprise local first responders with gift boxes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a part of the “Standing with Our First Responders” project, Kroger store associates across the Southeast region surprised first responders, delivering specially packed gift boxes to their local fire stations and local police precincts.
Each store packed and decorated the gift boxes which contain $100 of food supplies each. This totals out to more than 50,000 meals.
These gift boxes were designed to meet the specific needs of fire stations and police precincts.
Fire stations received staples for meals, such as spaghetti and spaghetti sauce as well as potatoes, green beans soups, and even cake mix.
Police precincts received on-the-go snack items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, coffee, and water.
“On behalf of the Kroger Atlanta Division African American Associate Resource Group, we would like to say ‘thank you’ for the significant contributions our first responders make to our communities every day.” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in the release.
Here is a list of our local police precincts and fire services that received these gift boxes:
Store # 294
4115 Columbia Road Martinez, GA 30907
Columbia County Emergency Management Agency
Columbia County Fire Rescue HQ
Store # 414
4355 Washington Rd. Evans, GA 30809
Columbia Sheriff Sub Station
Rescue Engine Company #2
Store # 640
1284 Knox Ave North Augusta, SC 29841
North Augusta Public Safety
North Augusta Public Safety Fire station 1
Store # 644
435 Lewiston Rd Grovetown, GA 30813
Grovetown Police Department
Columbia County Fire Rescue Engine Company #7
Store # 675
1795 Whiskey Rd Aiken, SC 29803
City of Aiken Public Safety
Store # 676
801 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30909
Richmond County Sherriff Dept Sub-station
Augusta Fire Dept Station 10
