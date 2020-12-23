Kroger Stores surprise local first responders with gift boxes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a part of the “Standing with Our First Responders” project, Kroger store associates across the Southeast region surprised first responders, delivering specially packed gift boxes to their local fire stations and local police precincts.

Each store packed and decorated the gift boxes which contain $100 of food supplies each. This totals out to more than 50,000 meals.

These gift boxes were designed to meet the specific needs of fire stations and police precincts.

Fire stations received staples for meals, such as spaghetti and spaghetti sauce as well as potatoes, green beans soups, and even cake mix.

Police precincts received on-the-go snack items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, coffee, and water.

“On behalf of the Kroger Atlanta Division African American Associate Resource Group, we would like to say ‘thank you’ for the significant contributions our first responders make to our communities every day.” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in the release.

Here is a list of our local police precincts and fire services that received these gift boxes:

Store # 294

4115 Columbia Road Martinez, GA 30907

Columbia County Emergency Management Agency

Columbia County Fire Rescue HQ

Store # 414

4355 Washington Rd. Evans, GA 30809

Columbia Sheriff Sub Station

Rescue Engine Company #2

Store # 640

1284 Knox Ave North Augusta, SC 29841

North Augusta Public Safety

North Augusta Public Safety Fire station 1

Store # 644

435 Lewiston Rd Grovetown, GA 30813

Grovetown Police Department

Columbia County Fire Rescue Engine Company #7

Store # 675

1795 Whiskey Rd Aiken, SC 29803

City of Aiken Public Safety

Store # 676

801 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30909

Richmond County Sherriff Dept Sub-station

Augusta Fire Dept Station 10

Kroger store associates around the CSRA surprised our local first responders with specially packed gift boxes. (Source: Kroger Atlanta Division)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.