1 dead after break-in near Jackson. We know who he was, but who shot him?

By Steve Byerly and Will Rioux
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:54 AM EST
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was found dead early Wednesday just outside Jackson after authorities responded to a report of a burglary, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:09 a.m., deputies were called to 18040 Atomic Road, according to sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah.

The homeowner told deputies that when he came home, Christmas presents had been stolen and some had been piled in the center of the room. When he heard footsteps outside, he saw three men get into a dark Buick sedan and speed away, Abdullah reported.

A fourth male ran toward the woods next to Atomic Road, according to Abdullah.

This was the scene before dawn on Dec. 23, 2020, after a person was shot dead just west of...
This was the scene before dawn on Dec. 23, 2020, after a person was shot dead just west of Jackson along Atomic Road.(WRDW)

The Aiken bloodhound tracking team was called to the scene. After a search of the area, an unresponsive male was found in the woods with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and a firearm in his hand.

At 6:13 a.m., he was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound and was identified as Amahad D. Darnes, 19, of Aiken, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Amahad will be autopsied today in Newberry, according to Ables.

MORE | Deputies seek suspect in Burke County shooting

In the hours after the incident, activity at the scene appeared to focus on a mobile home that was among the other sparsely spaced houses and businesses dotting Atomic Road. Also known as South Carolina Highway 125, the four-lane, divided thoroughfare is a major route into the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, where more than 11,000 people work.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact deputies at 803-648-6811. Or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

