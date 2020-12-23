Georgia has worst day for COVID-19, but there’s hope: 2 local hospitals get 2nd vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after Georgia’s worst day for new COVID-19 cases, Augusta University Health and Doctors Hospital received their first shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

On Tuesday, more than 6,200 new cases were reported in Georgia, the worst daily total since the pandemic began.

But after the Moderna vaccine — the second one approved — reached Augusta today, AU Health’s goal was to vaccinate 500 to 800 health care staff members with it by the end of the day.

University Hospital is expecting its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week. This comes after the hospital on Tuesday got its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, which was larger than the first. Now the hospital is continuing with vaccinating physicians today.

With that, AU Health hopes to vaccinate 3,000 people by Christmas.

And just this morning, a new deal was reached to send the U.S. an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To help out with the recent surge in the Peach State, Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s reopening the Georgia World Congress Center as a hospital overflow facility .

State officials say COVID-19 numbers are well above the state’s summer statistics and are putting a strain on hospital resources.

