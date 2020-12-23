DHEC: Rabid stray cat found in Aiken County, no exposures

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grey-silver stray cat found near Twin View Court and Teak Run in Graniteville has tested positive for rabies.

The cat was a stray that was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on December 21 and was confirmed to have rabies yesterday. There are no known exposures at this time.

DHEC says if your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this stray cat or is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637.

To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

DHEC says it is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This stray cat is the sixth animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2020, DHEC reports. Statewide this year, 168 animals have tested positive for rabies.

