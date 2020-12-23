Advertisement

COVID-19 cancels Gamecocks’ bowl game

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/WCSC) - After making it through the whole football season without a major COVID-19 issue, the South Carolina Gamecocks will not play in the Gasparilla Bowl this weekend.

The game was supposed to be Saturday in Tampa against the University of Alabama Birmingham.

But officials say South Carolina is unable to play because of issues with COVID-19 on its coaching staff.

UAB was unable to find a new opponent on such short notice, so the bowl game has officially been canceled, and the University of South Carolina’s season is now over.

“The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.”

The decision means South Carolina’s season ends at 2-8, their lowest win total in a season since they went 0-11 back in 1999.

“I am proud of this team.” Tanner said. “Their commitment to represent their program and University, themselves, their families, and their coaches, is second to none. With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff, and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021 and we’re excited about the future.”

