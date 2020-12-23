Advertisement

‘Cookie ninjas’ caught on camera leaving holiday treats on neighbor’s porch

By KOVR Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Calif. (KOVR) - A brother and sister are secretly spreading holiday cheer in their neighborhood to brighten spirits during the pandemic.

Imriel Ely and Damon Ely call themselves the cookie ninjas.

The ninjas get why they can’t see their friends in person.

So, they’re baking spirits bright - dropping off the desserts, like cookies and fudge, made by momma ninja herself.

“We figured this way we can still show our friends that we love them and care about them without sharing our germs,” said momma ninja Justine Ely.

They dress in sunglasses and hats to stay inconspicuous.

“One of us hops out and we ring the doorbell and place the cookies,” Imriel said. “And then we run back to the car as fast as we can.”

Despite the cover-up, they were caught red-handed leaving goodies for their friend Lucas.

“It’s not every day you see pirates coming up to your door and giving you cookies,” Lucas said.

During the holiday season, an uptick in porch pirates is seen.

“Porch pirates takes peoples’ gifts and they open them for themselves,” Damon said.

So, this band of do-gooders is putting the spirit back in giving.

Their neighbors aren’t complaining about the sweet gifts.

“I absolutely loved it and I know they love doing it,” Sarah Uhrich, their neighbor, said.

The young ninjas say they hope to make a few more rounds before Christmas, but it’s up to mom because she does the baking.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicate
Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases