AU hopes to use antibody cocktail to cut down hospitalizations

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health is hoping they can cut down on those hospitalizations with the new clinic that opened.

The treatment they’re using is a similar antibody cocktail to the one President Trump received when he came down with the virus.

This potentially life-saving treatment outside of the walls of the hospital is what health experts call a breakthrough, just in time for Christmas.

“It feels like with the vaccine and with this therapy that we’re able to switch from playing defense with this virus to playing offense,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer for AU Health, said.

AU describes the drug as a kind of immediate vaccine. Dr. Coule says several high-risk patients received the IV antibodies today.

“The data is suggesting that this can significantly reduce the requirement for hospitalization in those at-risk patients,” he said.

But it’s time-consuming, as it takes an hour of preparation, an hour for treatment, and an hour of observation.

AU says treating people here at the Moore Clinic helps keep valuable ER beds open.

“Tying up an emergency department bed for three hours is not ideal,” Coule explained.

Yet they’re expecting high demand, as it’s one of the first outpatient clinics offering this drug in the state. And AU expects most insurance providers to cover it.

“This therapy has been used and appears to be incredibly safe with a very, very low incidence of side effects or reactions,” Coule said.

Health officials hope high-risk patients over the age of 55 with symptoms are proactive and ask their doctor for a referral. They’re even giving physicians a hotline number for quick scheduling.

Local hospitals are also vaccinating as quickly as they can. Both AU and Doctors Hospital got their first shipments of the Moderna vaccine today.

“We’ve been vaccinating people so quickly that we haven’t had major storage concerns,” Coule said.

AU is hopeful to start vaccinating the initial group of essential workers and those over age 75 in January.

It’s good news, as Christmas looms with the potential of another spike in cases.

