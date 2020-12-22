Advertisement

Why’s the flu down this year? Local experts point to COVID-19

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of people getting their flu shots this year around the country is at a record high with more than 190 million people vaccinated.

At the Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta, things are no different.

“Definitely there’s been an increased interest this year -- both flu vaccines, and even some of the other vaccines like shingles,” pharmacy manager David Rychly said.

Rychly says his Kroger branch has already given out more than 1,100 flu shots this year. That’s already 6 percent more than last year with months still left to go in flu season.

“The pandemic has really demonstrated what kind of devastation an uncontrollable virus can bring to a society,” Rychly said.

MORE | Local hospitals push for more vaccine and nurses

Over at Publix, managers say they entered the 2020 flu season with more vaccines than ever, anticipating the demand. Still, they say they now have a “limited supply of vaccines for customers under the age of 65.

That high demand of flu shots is one of the reasons instances of the flu are so low this year. At Augusta University, it’s almost non-existent.

“This year looks like a flat line,” AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule said. “Last year looks like a mountain.”

Coule also says people wearing masks, social distancing, and not travelling internationally also contributes to the low rates of flu.

“To those that say that those measures don’t work, they definitely work and the decline in influenza cases is evidence,” Coule said.

He says now is not the time to let our guards down. Because doctors say hospitals couldn’t handle an influx of flu and COVID.

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, and you want to, it is not too late.

Health leaders say flu season really doesn’t end until March, so you can your vaccine through January and February and keep yourself safe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Sharkey
Former Richmond County deputy found dead in inmate cell
Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
GBI investigate inmate death at Charles B. Webster on Christmas Eve
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a call to the 100 Block of Calvary Drive in...
Homeowner fires at suspect entering home on Calvary Drive, deputies say
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster extends state of emergency for COVID-19 into 2021

Latest News

Aiken crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
Crews battle early morning fire on Bennie Road in Aiken
SCHP is investigating a moped crash
Second crash in Orangeburg County kills one
SCHP investigating fatal accident on U.S. Highway 301
Two vehicle accident involving Orangeburg County firetruck kills one person
7-year-old give officers Chick-Fil-A
7-year-old gives Chick-Fil-A meals to first responders in appreciation
Fire in North Augusta in the 600 Block of Hutchinson Dr.
North Augusta home catches fire hours before Christmas