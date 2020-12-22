State Board of Education approves .01% final exam grade proposal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State School Superintendent Richard Wood’s proposal of a .01 percent course grade weight for end of course exams for the 2020-21 school year has been approved.

Given the impact of the pandemic, the Georgia Department of Education applied for a waiver of federal standardized testing requirements for the 2020-21 school year.

When that waiver was denied, Superintendent Woods made several recommendations to reduce the high-stakes impact of the test, including the .01 percent recommendation for high-school EOCs.

This means students’ course grades will not be negatively impacted by their score on the Georgia Milestones end of course exams. Even for exams already administered this fall, school districts may recalculate course grades.

Other states have followed the same lead, taking steps to reduce the high-stakes consequences of tests for students, including South Carolina, where a similar 20 percent requirement has been waived.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.